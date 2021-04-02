ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release: Bringing Nature Into Play

Max Levy established his own studio in Dallas in 1984 and has received numerous local, state and national awards for his work. Levy is interested in how architecture can reframe our awareness of nature in ways that offer us restorative moments. He will present projects that bring rainfall, sunlight, and breezes into play architecturally.

Registration is free for this virtual lecture. The program duration is 45 minutes and includes a Q&A session with participants. All that is required is internet access and a computer with audio accessibility.

This program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.