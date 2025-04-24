Form Follows Empathy: Transforming Communities with Compassion and Innovation

media release:

Defining Humanity is a non-profit organization fueled by a mosaic of diverse architects, designers and changemakers whose vision is to interweave empathetic engagement with inventive problem-solving approaches to create spaces that foster safety, learning and unity in underserved communities. From building affordable housing to address homelessness, to using 3D printing to create sustainable schools, to providing shelter and transportation in war-torn regions, and partnering with grassroots groups to build resource hubs, each project grows from the specific needs and voices of the people and is authentic to the community it serves.

Join Taruna Gupta, Yash Mehta and Marion Clendenen-Acosta as they share stories from around the world that show how design, when rooted in care, can become a powerful tool for community transformation.

In-person at Monona Terrace (onsite registration)

Virtually on Zoom