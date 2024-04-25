media release: Wright Design Series: Wisconsin Women in Real Estate Development

Panel presentation with Juli Kaufmann, Anne Neujahr Morrison, and Nicole Solheim and moderated by Natalie Erdman

Gain insight into current opportunities and challenges of real estate development from three women developing real estate in Wisconsin. Each will talk about their community-based approach, how they select projects, and highlight recently completed work.

Juli Kaufmann is a social entrepreneur and President of Fix Development, an award-winning Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based commercial real estate company.

Anne Neujahr Morrison is a Principal of New Year Investments, a real estate development company focused on creation of thoughtfully-designed, mixed-use, urban infill properties.

Nicole Solheim serves as Vice President of Development for Cinnaire, a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that has been investing in affordable housing for 30 years.

Natalie Erdman offers 35 years of experience in commercial real estate finance and development, and previously held the position of Director of the Department of Planning, Community and Economic Development for the City of Madison.

This free program is presented in partnership with the American Institute of Architects Wisconsin.

In-person at Monona Terrace (onsite registration)

Virtually on Zoom