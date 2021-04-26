ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release: Seamless Spaces

Presented by Mark Dytham

Mark Dytham is the co-founder of Klein Dytham architecture, located in Tokyo, Japan, a practice that works freely across disciplines including architecture, interiors, furniture, public spaces, installations and events.

Mark was one of the creators of PechaKucha Night as an event for Tokyo designers to meet and share their work. PechaKucha has now grown into an international network with events running in over 1,250 cities around the globe, inspiring creatives worldwide.

In this talk, he’ll share the successful secrets of projects that engage and become a seamless part of the community and city.

This lecture is presented in partnership with the American Institute of Architects Wisconsin’s annual conference. FREE registration on AIAW’s conference platform.