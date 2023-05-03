Wright Design Series

press release: Presentation by Joe Dreher aka JOEKINGATL

Artist, Architect, Photographer and Poet

Joe Dreher considers himself a social artist, producing work mainly described as installation art. He uses a number of tools and mediums to create his work including photography, murals, street art, wheatpaste, painting, sculpture, architecture, and poetry.

Dreher says “People are my primary interest and it is my appreciation for people that informs so much of my creative work…. My work does not seek to capture or take from them but to give and to elevate them.” He is a graduate of Savannah College of Art & Design with a Master of Architecture Degree and the recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Architecture Award, AIA Design Award and the Commitment to Sustainability Award.

Our speaker will present virtually from his home in Atlanta. The program will occur in person at Monona Terrace’s Lecture Hall and will also livestream through Zoom.

This free lecture is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin.