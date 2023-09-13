Wright Design Series

media release: Purcell & Elmslie: Spiritualistic Place-Making

Presented by Richard Kronick

This lecture is presented virtually via Zoom only.

William Purcell and George Elmslie were prolific and renowned architects of the Prairie School. With an office in Minneapolis from 1907 through 1921, more than 300 buildings were built to their designs from coast to coast. P&E, as they called themselves, stated often that the most important aspect of architecture is its spiritual impact (or lack thereof) on the people who live and/or work in buildings. Mr. Kronick, who has studied, lectured, and written about Purcell & Elmslie's architecture for more than 40 years, will explain the sources of P&E's philosophical ideas and how they expressed those ideas in building form and architectural ornamentation throughout their careers.

Richard Kronick is a full-time freelance writer since 1985 specializing in architecture and engineering. He is the co-author of two books: "Prefurbia: Reinventing the Suburbs From Disdainable to Sustainable" and "Neighborhood Architecture: Irvine Park Saint Paul"—a coloring book— winner of 2022 David Stanley Gebhard Award, Honorable Mention.

Kronick has written more than 150 articles on architecture and engineering for publications and received the Steve Murray Award for Lifetime Achievement in the 2021 Minneapolis Preservation Awards for 40 years of writing, teaching, lecturing, and giving tours on a wide variety of architectural history topics.

He is also a professional musician who plays string bass, electric bass, and sings in two Twin Cities bands.

This free program is presented in partnership with Wright in Wisconsin.