press release: The Wright Revival: Madison’s Rediscovery of Frank Lloyd Wright

Thursday, April 9 6:00PM CT

Presented by Anna Andrzejewski

Frank Lloyd Wright’s public reputation surged in the late 1980s and early 1990s, a period marked by three distinct yet interconnected developments: Elvehjem Museum’s 1988 blockbuster exhibition on Wright and Madison, the long-awaited approval to construct Monona Terrace, and the creation of Taliesin Preservation to safeguard Wright’s home and studio in Spring Green. Drawing on archival materials, interviews, and contemporary news coverage, this lecture reconstructs this moment of renewed attention and explores the individuals, institutions, and cultural forces that helped revive Wright’s reputation more than thirty years after his death.

Anna Andrzejewski is the Frank Lloyd Wright Professor of Modern American Architecture at the Department of Art History at UW-Madison. She teaches courses in the history of American art, architecture and material culture.

Anna's research centers on American architecture of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Her first book, Building Power: Architecture and the Ideology of Surveillance in Victorian America, was published in 2008. Anna is completing a book entitled Building Paradise: South Florida's Vacation and Retirement Landscape. Her current writing project is One Builder: Marshall Erdman and the Postwar Building Industry in the U.S. This book seeks to tell the history of the building industry in the second half of the twentieth century through looking at Erdman's work, using the extensive archive of the Erdman family.

This free program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.

In-person at Monona Terrace (onsite registration)

Virtually on Zoom