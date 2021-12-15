ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release: What We Can Learn Inside Frank Lloyd Wright’s Forgotten House

When the empty-nesters Nick and Angela Hayes downsized and began restoring the newly rediscovered Elizabeth Murphy House in Shorewood, Wisconsin -- the last completed American System-Built Home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright -- they began to unearth clues that revealed a fiasco. Hayes’ new book "Frank Lloyd Wright's Forgotten House - How an Omission Transformed the Architect's Legacy" (University of Wisconsin Press) tells of their restoration and of a cover up.

Nick Hayes will take viewers on a remote tour using photographs, plans and video of the Elizabeth Murphy House, a 103-year-old 960-square-foot cottage designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, highlighting its Wrightian features and flaws and describing the work he and his wife have done to restore and preserve the historic home. The presentation will feature many of the architect’s drawings, describe the tiny home's dramatic life, and leave ample time for questions and answers.