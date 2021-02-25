ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release: Frank Lloyd Wright in Western New York

Presented by Patrick Mahoney, AIA

Mahoney will examine Frank Lloyd Wright’s works in western New York from his first commission to the recently completed legacy projects. Wright’s Heath and Barton houses were the first to be completed, closely followed by the Darwin D. Martin house and the Larkin Administration Building. We’ll also learn about several designs proposed for construction during Wright’s lifetime but realized or proposed in the recent past.

Registration is free for this virtual lecture. The program duration is 45 minutes and includes a Q&A session with participants. All that is required is internet access and a computer with audio accessibility.