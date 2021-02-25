ONLINE: Wright Design Series

RSVP

press release: Frank Lloyd Wright in Western New York  

Presented by Patrick Mahoney, AIA

Mahoney will examine Frank Lloyd Wright’s works in western New York from his first commission to the recently completed legacy projects. Wright’s Heath and Barton houses were the first to be completed, closely followed by the Darwin D. Martin house and the Larkin Administration Building.  We’ll also learn about several designs proposed for construction during Wright’s lifetime but realized or proposed in the recent past.

Registration is free for this virtual lecture.  The program duration is 45 minutes and includes a Q&A session with participants. All that is required is internet access and a computer with audio accessibility.

Info

Lectures & Seminars
608-261-4000
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Wright Design Series - 2021-02-25 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Wright Design Series - 2021-02-25 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Wright Design Series - 2021-02-25 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Wright Design Series - 2021-02-25 13:00:00 ical