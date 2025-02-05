media release: This thought-provoking discussion will explore the relevant factors in designing for resiliency and damage mitigation in a time of volatile weather and climate conditions, political divisiveness, and opposition to increased regulation.

Our speakers will address critical topics including how architects and engineers adapt building codes to evolving weather patterns, if current codes and standards are sufficient to protect the public, insurance coverage challenges, the real estate industry’s response and how can building professionals guide their clients toward protective design standards.

Gain valuable insights as experts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison explore the intersection of climate change, real estate, insurance, and the built environment.

Building for Protection: Design in the Age of Volatile Weather Conditions

Wednesday, February 5

Panel presentation with:

Daniel Wright, Associate Professor, UW Civil and Environmental Engineering

Janine Glaeser, Architect, UW Senior Campus Planner

Phillip Mulder, Assistant Professor, UW Risk and Insurance

4:30-5:45 PM Light Refreshments and Cash Bar

6:00-7:15 PM Panel Presentation and Q&A

Free and open to the public

Registration for the event is onsite.