ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release: "The Kraus House, Wright's Little Gem" A Virtual Tour and Q&A

Presented by Kathryn Feldt, Executive Director

Described by original homeowners, Ruth and Russell, as “a thing that lives and breathes... A soul-stirring, comfortingly satisfying experience,” the Kraus House continues to awe and inspire 60 years later. Learn about the design, construction, and restoration of this unique home and testament to Wright's Usonian vision of beautiful architecture for all Americans.

Registration is free for this virtual lecture. The program duration is 45 minutes and includes a Q&A session with participants. All that is required is internet access and a computer with audio accessibility.

Registration is free for this virtual lecture. The program duration is 45 minutes and includes a Q&A session with participants. All that is required is internet access and a computer with audio accessibility.