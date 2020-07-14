ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release: The Virtual Wright Design Series: Tuesday, July 14, 1:00pm CST

"The Belief in a Thing Makes It Happen"

Presented by Heather Sabin, Tourism Coordinator, Monona Terrace

Sabin will share the story of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Monona Terrace, a dream civic center project for his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin. The project became mired in political battles that polarized Madison for almost 60 years. Wright's "long-awaited wedding between the city and beautiful Lake Monona" was finally realized when Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center opened in 1997.

The program is free and conducted virtually via Zoom.

Registration is required: https://zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_mNHOY-V7Q56T_ 1fIxC0tWQ