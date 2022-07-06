Wright Design Series

press release: The History and Restoration of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bach House

Presented by Robert “Bob” Hartnett

Frank Lloyd Wright is known for his grand, international designs like the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo and the Guggenheim Museum in New York. But he also designed beautiful and carefully practical small family homes like Emil and Anna Bach’s “little dream house” in Chicago, Illinois.

Hartnett will discuss his book, Frank Lloyd Wright’s $10,000 Home: History, Design, and Restoration of the Bach House, and share rare building illustrations, maps, intimate family stories, and extensive photographs that offer a distinctive look at the house’s history, the people that lived there, and the thoughtful process of its creation, protection, and restoration.