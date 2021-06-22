ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release: 50 Lessons to Learn from Frank Lloyd Wright

Presented by Andrew Pielage

Andrew Pielage is an architecture and travel photographer based in Phoenix, Arizona. He has a personal mission to see each of the 431 existing Frank Lloyd Wright structures and capture their beauty through his photography. Pielage will share stories of his travels, and will also discuss the recently published book “50 Lessons to Learn from Frank Lloyd Wright” that features his photography.