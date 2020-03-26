Wright Design Series

press release: The Bauhaus, De Stijl, Mies + Frank Lloyd Wright Presented by James M. Dennis, Professor Emeritus, Dept of Art History UW– Madison

The design of residential architecture was radically changed by a young, Madison-raised genius living in a Chicago suburb at the beginning of the 20th Century. In Europe, only a handful of architects would achieve anything comparable to the works of Frank Lloyd Wright before World War I. After the war ended the first house designs of the German-born Bauhaus, under the direction of its founder, Walter Gropius, were faltering attempts to catch up.

Through many illustrations Dennis shows how by the time the Bauhaus was forced to close in 1933, its associated house designs had flourished full force. Whether termed Bauhaus, International, or Miesian its final phase occurred in Chicago where Mies Van der Rohe found refuge and an entertaining friendship with Wright.