Wright Design Series

press release: The Intersection of Place and Craft Presented by Steve Raike, AIA, LEED AP BD+C

Raike of Lake Flato Architects will discuss how place and craft inform their design process in the pursuit of buildings intimately connected to the land.

Steve Raike is architect and educator with over 25 years of experience working on a broad range of project types ranging from institutional and civic architecture to single family residences. Throughout his career, he has focused on the fusion of beautifully crafted architecture with the science of sustainability, resulting in numerous national design and sustainability awards. Steve has taught and lectured throughout the U.S. and Canada to a wide range of audiences on the topics of tectonics, craft and building performance.