Archimarathon: Connecting through Architecture

Archimarathon is the duo of Architect Andrew Maynard and Architecture Educator and Tour Curator Kevin Hui. Born from Maynard’s comment that Hui’s tours were like “architecture marathons,” Archimarathon takes their online and social media followers to awe-inspiring architectural wonders, many inaccessible to visitors.

Join Hui and Maynard as they delve into their shared passion for connecting the public with extraordinary architecture around the world. They will focus on why it’s important to communicate about good design, and how architects see and think.

Check out Archimarathon's YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/ archimarathon

This free program is presented in partnership with the American Institute of Architects Wisconsin.