ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release: Architect Spotlight: Peter Stutchbury

Peter Stutchbury Architecture has practiced in Australia since 1981. Their work originates from principles of holistic energy management, logical beauty and connection to place.

A lifetime of formative education in the desert of Western NSW has nurtured an understanding of land and sky patterns. “If a building sits astray of place, it relies only on the architecture. Connectivity breeds responsibility.”

PSA buildings are responsible to place, people and purpose. This inspires and nurtures exploration and education. Buildings seek origins and reveal unknowns. Projects are logical, serenity enables the mind to dwell – our architecture is in this moment.

