Wright Design Series

media release: When a Barn Isn’t Really a Barn: Design Through Discovery

Tuesday, May 5 | 6 PM CT

Presented by Paula Verboomen, AIA, LEED AP

Paula Verboomen is an award-winning architect whose practice spans a range of project types over her 30-year career. A vice president at HGA Architects and Engineers, she leads the community, workplace and government studio and practices as a design principal. She has served as the Milwaukee office director and on the HGA Board of Directors.

Verboomen will explore how curiosity, deep listening, and iteration reveals clients’ true needs. With this understanding, and a holistic approach to design, architectural solutions are a natural extension of the client and offer delight in unexpected ways. Her presentation will focus on a range of projects spanning her career, bringing to life her client-centric and collaborative approach.

This free program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.

In-person at Monona Terrace (onsite registration)

Virtually on Zoom