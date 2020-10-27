ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release: “Life is Not Monotonous at Taliesin”

Presented by Keiran Murphy

Keiran Murphy is a historic researcher and has done extensive writing about the buildings on the Taliesin estate, has given presentations on those buildings and Wright, and has answered questions from both the public and Taliesin tour staff. She has served as a consultant on several books about Wright and Taliesin, including Plagued by Fire: The Dreams and Furies of Frank Lloyd Wright, by Paul Hendrickson, and Building Taliesin: Frank Lloyd Wright's Home of Love and Loss, by Ron McCrea.

The title of Murphy’s talk comes from Frank Lloyd Wright's autobiography, when he was writing about his home and his youngest daughter, Iovanna, who was six years old at the time. Murphy will provide a background of Frank Lloyd Wright and his home Taliesin, and focus on those changes that the architect made with his young daughter in mind.

Registration is free for this virtual lecture. The program duration is 45 minutes and includes a Q&A session with participants. All that is required is internet access and a computer with audio accessibility.