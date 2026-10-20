The Frautschi Center: A Welcoming Gateway to the Lakeshore Nature Preserve

media release: Presented by Therese Hanson, The Kubala Washatko Architects

The upcoming Frautschi Center is designed to be a doorway to UW–Madison's 300-acre Lakeshore Nature Preserve. Hanson will trace its design evolution from TKWA's pattern-writing process through community-driven site selection, threshold design, and the Living Building Challenge certification process. Attendees will learn how "the health of the land" became the measure for every decision, from floodplain avoidance and native plant communities to solar, battery, and rainwater systems.

Therese Hanson is a project architect who brings a poetic sensitivity to place—crafting vibrant, human‑centered environments that breathe in rhythm with their surrounding ecosystems. Her portfolio spans some of Wisconsin’s most meaningful work, from the Bayview Redevelopment in Madison to the revival of Milwaukee’s beloved Oriental Theatre and transformative visioning for the Milwaukee Downtown Plan Update 2040. Hanson has been celebrated with honors such as 2026 AIA Wisconsin Young Architect Award and BizTimes Notable Women in Construction and Design.

This free program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.

In-person at Monona Terrace (onsite registration)

Virtually on Zoom

Sponsor AIA Wisconsin is hosting Archtoberfest to celebrate all things architecture across the state during the month of October. Many events are free or open to the public.