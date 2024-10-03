Place, Urbanism and Spatial Justice

media release: Wright Design Series talk.

Paul D. Bauknight Jr. is the founder and president of the Center for Transformative Urban Design, an inter-disciplinary design justice studio dedicated to inclusive and equitable development of cities, neighborhoods and towns through knowledge building, policy change, diversification of design professions and equity in real estate development. Bauknight will delve into the history of land as a tool for injustice, and explore the concept and application of spatial justice to make cities and communities just places for everyone.

Join us for cookies and coffee 6:30-7 outside the Lecture Hall.

This free program is presented by the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation in partnership with The American Institute of Architects Wisconsin and Charles Quagliana Architect.

In-person at Monona Terrace (onsite registration)

Virtually on Zoom