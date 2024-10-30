The Architecture of Connection

media release: Wright Design Series talk.

Explore the transformative power of context in architecture with Madison based architect Jacob Morrison. In this presentation, learn how architects thoughtfully engage with their physical surroundings, historical settings, and social environments to create spaces that resonate with their users. Join us to discover how architecture can build bridges between the past, present, and future, fostering community and continuity.

Jacob Morrison is an architect at Potter Lawson, Inc with a diverse portfolio that includes residential, cultural, and hospitality projects. Morrison’s work emphasizes the integration of architecture into its surroundings. He is a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, and has spent time working in Savannah, GA and New York City at the firm of Robert A.M. Stern before moving to Madison 15 years ago. Morrison has been involved in numerous projects that engage with Madison's urban and natural landscapes, and his recent fellowship at the American Academy in Rome has further expanded his exploration of how architecture can foster meaningful connections between people, place, and history.

This free program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.

In-person at Monona Terrace (onsite registration)

Virtually on Zoom

Sponsor AIA Wisconsin is hosting ARCHtober Fest to celebrate all things architecture across the state during the month of October. Many events are free or open to the public.