Sustainable Design: What are we Missing in our Efforts to Curb Global Warming?

media release: Presented by Eric Truelove, Principal Engineer, LEED AP

Global warming due to human activities has been well established in the scientific and government communities for decades and has been identified as the greatest crisis of our time. Nevertheless, despite the attention and press given to this topic, very little has been done to slow the increase in global warming gases being released worldwide. What are we missing?

Presenter Eric Truelove will provide ideas, based on his 40+ years in the energy and construction industries, as to why the current approach in the United States is failing and how an alternate approach can yield results quickly by engaging the market rather than pushing it.

Eric Truelove has been a consultant in the energy and construction industries since 1989. Truelove is a registered professional engineer and has participated in over 50 LEED and over 50 Green Globes projects. He is the founding Principal of Green Building Resources LLC, a consulting firm providing engineering analysis, design, and commissioning for commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings.

This free program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.

In-person at Monona Terrace (onsite registration)

Virtually on Zoom