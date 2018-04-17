Wright Design Series
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Janet S. Parks spent six weeks between 2013 and 2016 moving the Frank Lloyd Wright Archives from Taliesin West to the Avery Architectural and Fine Arts Library at Columbia University. She will talk about Wright’s drawings and the Taliesin studio contributions, addressing the unique qualities of the architect’s work, and how this archive compares to other architectural archives.
Info
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars