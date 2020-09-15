ONLINE: Wright Design Series

press release: Creating a Usonian Dream

Presented by Linda Eales, Curator, John and Catherine Christian Home

Linda Eales will present on the John and Catherine Christian house, named Samara by its architect Frank Lloyd Wright. With the permission of Wright, the Christians developed their home over a 60 year period while they lived in it.

Registration is free for this virtual lecture. The program duration is 45 minutes and includes a Q&A session with participants. All that is required is internet access and a computer with audio accessibility.