The Wright Stuff: What to Learn from Frank Lloyd Wright

First Unitarian Meeting House in winter. First Unitarian Meeting House

media release: The Friends of the Meeting House kicks off its celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed First Unitarian Church. Tonight's festivities feature a new exhibit of the building's history, a presentation by Aaron Betsky, author of 50 Lessons to Learn from Frank Lloyd Wright, a reception and book signing. $20 general admission; $10 Friends members and students.

The Friends will host a series of public events in 2026 to commemorate this milestone, including a concert by Madison Bach Musicians (May 9 and 10) and a Gala Weekend (June 5 through 7). Events will highlight the building’s architectural significance, the role the whole FLLW community has played in preserving the building and Wright’s enduring impact on Madison.