The Wright Stuff: What to Learn from Frank Lloyd Wright
First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
courtesy Friends of the Meeting House
First Unitarian Meeting House in winter.
media release: The Friends of the Meeting House kicks off its celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed First Unitarian Church. Tonight's festivities feature a new exhibit of the building's history, a presentation by Aaron Betsky, author of 50 Lessons to Learn from Frank Lloyd Wright, a reception and book signing. $20 general admission; $10 Friends members and students.
The Friends will host a series of public events in 2026 to commemorate this milestone, including a concert by Madison Bach Musicians (May 9 and 10) and a Gala Weekend (June 5 through 7). Events will highlight the building’s architectural significance, the role the whole FLLW community has played in preserving the building and Wright’s enduring impact on Madison.