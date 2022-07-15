Wristwatch (LP release), House of Lud, Daughters of St. Crispin
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Wristwatch
Wristwatch
Free.
media release: Heavy night of some big local. Let’s have a summer party.
Wristwatch is Bobby Hussy's new hyperkinetic punk band. Totally on-brand with an eye to the future.
House of Lud continues to pump out garage-doom as indebted to Earth as it is High On Fire.
Daughters of Saint Crispin are doom-laden, molten slow core that aim to sonically suck every last molecule of breathable air out of the room. Get grim.
https://wristwatch420.bandcamp.com/
https://houseoflud.bandcamp.com/