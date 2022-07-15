Wristwatch (LP release), House of Lud, Daughters of St. Crispin

× Expand courtesy Wristwatch Wristwatch

Free.

media release: Heavy night of some big local. Let’s have a summer party.

Wristwatch is Bobby Hussy's new hyperkinetic punk band. Totally on-brand with an eye to the future.

House of Lud continues to pump out garage-doom as indebted to Earth as it is High On Fire.

Daughters of Saint Crispin are doom-laden, molten slow core that aim to sonically suck every last molecule of breathable air out of the room. Get grim.

https://wristwatch420.bandcamp.com/

https://houseoflud.bandcamp.com/

https://daughtersofsaintcrispin.bandcamp.com/