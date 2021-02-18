ONLINE: Write-In

media release: For one hour every Thursday morning at 10 AM CST, writers gather virtually to focus on work and support one another via Zoom. We'll be using the Pomodoro method, creating 25-minute writing blocks and t-minute rest periods to help maintain focus. Participants must register in advance. Registration is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.

Writing is even more difficult and more lonely during this time of sheltering in place. Even though we can't meet in person, we can and will continue to write and enjoy community. Whatever your writing project, we hope you'll join us.

Please note, you will need to register to get the Zoom link.

Register at https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/v0XW8QtKvpO9oU9oat6Dpg