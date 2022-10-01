press release: Enjoy Saturday afternoons at Shake Rag Alley during the Alley Stage Reading Series. Four Wisconsin playwrights will present original plays in progress on the intimate outdoor theater, Alley Stage. Besides being fun to watch, a staged reading is an important way a playwright can get important feedback from an audience and determine what their next steps are with the script.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. with Afternoon Tea and treats, which will be available for $5 in the Shake Rag Alley Art Cafe. Local musicians will provide entertainment on the patio. Patio tables and chairs are available, or bring a blanket to spread out and enjoy the day on the Green. At 4 p.m., the actors and moderator will take the stage for the reading, which will be followed by a talkback session with the playwright. In the event of inclement weather, readings will move to the Sardeson Studio at 223 Commerce St.

The Alley Stage Reading Series is a community collaboration with Mineral Point playwright Marcia Jablonski. Playwrights from Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin were invited to submit scripts for consideration. Featured plays were selected by Jablonski and Coleman, and once again a Mineral Point Community Foundation grant that will provide an honorarium for each playwright, cast member, and musician. Playwrights will also enjoy a one-night stay in Shake Rag Alley’s historic Coach House.

Tickets for the following staged readings are just $5 and can be ordered online or at the door.

Oct. 1: “Write You Down” by Deanna Strasse of Milwaukee

Strasse enjoys mixing the heartfelt with the hilarious. Her most notable works include “Dancing With Hamlet” (produced through Windfall Theatre in 2018), “Summers in Prague” (produced through Sidecar Theatre in 2018 and Windfall Theatre in 2020), and the “Molly’s (Mostly) Accurate” series (produced through The Box Theatre Co. 2018-2019). Deanna has also seen her work workshopped and/or produced through companies such as Chameleon Theatre Circle (Minneapolis, MN), Golden Chain Theatre (Oakhurst, CA), Spark Creative Works (Long Island, NY), Renaissance Theaterworks’ Br!nk New Play Festival (Milwaukee), Macha Theatre Works (Seattle, WA), Lake Country Playhouse (Hartland, WI), Village Playhouse (West Allis, WI), St. Croix Festival Theatre (St. Croix Falls, WI), and more. The cast for Meyer’s play features Lisa Duwell, Alexis Berget, Sara Beth Hahn and Bryon Royston. Music during Afternoon Tea is still being finalized.