The Writer's Life

media release: Former Washington Post and Reuters News Service video journalist Brad Horn will be speaking on video journalism and visual storytelling at an upcoming Writer's Life Lecture Series live event at Madison College.

The event will be held on Tuesday, February 25, from 3 pm to 4 pm, at Madison College’s Truax Campus. Hosting the event is L. David Hansen, instructor and program director of journalism and film at Madison College. Co-hosting is Olivia Petersen, Creative Arts Intern. The event will be in Room A2031.

"We will be discussing how one gets into the world of video journalism, as well as the process of finding a story to turn into a documentary," said Petersen. "This will be an interesting hour for any student or community member who is interested in documentary storytelling and/or the world of writing and film."

Horn is an award-winning storyteller whose focus has been video journalism and short-form filmmaking. One of Horn's projects for The Washington Post, “First and 17,” became the media company’s first documentary feature film in 2013. The project also earned an Emmy Award and was honored as the Multimedia Project of the Year by the Associated Press Sports Editors. That same year, Horn was recognized with the Multimedia Photographer of the Year Award of Excellence from Pictures of the Year International (POYi).

