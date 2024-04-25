media release: Local screenwriters Rebecca Williams Spindler and Sarah Hopkins will share their process of writing for film and television at the Writer’s Life Lecture Series on April 25 at Madison College Truax campus, 1701 Wright St. Room A2031

The two will also talk about their careers at the event moderated by L. David Hansen, chair of the college’s Journalism and Film Program.

“We will discuss how one writes a screenplay, as well as the process of finding a production company to turn a screenplay into a television series or film,” Hansen said. “This will be an interesting hour for students and community members interested in screenwriting and the world of film and television.”

Williams Spindler is an International Screenwriters Association member, an LA Writers Boot Camp alumnus, and former vice president resident of the Wisconsin Screenwriters Forum. Her short sci-fi comedy film “Son of the Seed'' won Best Sci-fi Film at the 2021 Niagara Falls Film Festival and was an official selection in multiple film festivals. Williams Spindler wrote the “Tale of Two Sisters” series with her daughter Madelyn. Her book “Moving Out and Moving On,” co-written with her daughter, won the 2013 Tofte/Wright Children’s Literature Award.

Hopkins’ feature and TV scripts have won national contests. Her first was the runner-up in ScreenCraft's 2015 Action and Thriller Script Contest. In 2022, she adapted the novel “Willa’s Grove” by Laura Munson for feature film. Hopkins is a U.S. Veteran, former Air Force Airman of the Year award recipient, and former Wisconsin State champion gymnast.