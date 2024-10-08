The Writer's Life

media release: Susanna Daniel, author of the acclaimed novel “Stiltsville,” is the featured speaker at Madison College Writer’s Life Lecture Series on Oct. 8

Daniel’s debut novel “Stiltsville” (2010), is praised for its vivid depiction of life in Miami and the stilt houses in Biscayne Bay. “Stiltsville” was awarded the 2011 PEN/Bingham Prize for debut fiction. Daniel’s follow-up novel, “Sea Creatures” (2013), continued to explore the complexities of relationships, family dynamics, and the struggle for survival. Find more information on Daniel.

Madison College’s Writer’s Life Lecture Series gives professional writers the opportunity to share their experiences and insights. The series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the lives and work of accomplished writers, poets, screenwriters, investigative journalists, copywriters, writers for animation, to name a few.