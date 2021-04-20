Writing for Change": A Roundtable Discussion about Persuasive Writing

media release: Join Madison Writing Assistance 's virtual roundtable about tackling challenges in persuasive writing.

The path toward personal, organizational, and social change often presents obstacles that can be overcome through writing. Our guest speakers Liz Boyd (Marketing Specialist of Madison Public Library), Kevin Mullen (Co-Director of UW Odyssey Project), and Marisol Gonzalez (Bilingual Programs Specialist & Spanish Tutor with Aprende, LLC) will address the many ways that we can use writing to make change happen. This roundtable also provides audience members the opportunity to ask our speakers questions in a Q&A.

The event is organized by the Madison Writing Assistance (MWA) program. MWA offers free, one-to-one writing support for community members, traditionally at libraries and neighborhood centers throughout the city (see map at the bottom of this page), and now online. MWA services are made possible through generous donations from the Evjue Foundation, the UW Anonymous Fund, and Altrusa International of Madison, along with administrative and program support from the UW-Madison English Department, the UW-Madison Writing Center, and our library and neighborhood center partners.