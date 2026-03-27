RSVP for Writing on Rivers

media release: Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 10-1p | Deadline to register: April 15, 2026

$48, Indigenous students may take this class at a 100% scholarship

What to bring: Notebook, pen, and/or something to type on (laptop, ipads, etc.)

Level: No prior experience necessary. This class is appropriate for writers of any level, whether you identify as a poet or a prose writer, or somewhere in between!

Ages 14+

To register: https://www.riverartsinc.org/writing-matthew/

In this relaxed and inspiring creative writing workshop, we’ll explore the basics of poetry and creative nonfiction, all through the lens of nature. Whether you’re brand new to writing or looking to spark new ideas, you’ll use easy, guided prompts to help you create your own pieces.

As we sit along the beautiful western bank of the largest river in Wisconsin, we’ll reflect on the way flowing water supports life all around it—and use that as inspiration for our writing. No experience needed—just curiosity and a love of the natural world.

Artist Bio: Matthew resides in Merrimac, Wisconsin, on the sacred Ho-Chunk ancestral land. He is a published environmentalist, essayist, and poet. Matthew is a member of the Driftless Writing Center, the editor of the Alder Fork Journal, and a board member of the Aldo Leopold Chapter of Trout Unlimited.