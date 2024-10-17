Writing Our Lineages

media release: Presented in partnership with the UW-Madison Center for East Asian Studies

Join debut memoirists Tessa Hulls, Margaret Juhae Lee, and Zara Chowdhary as they discuss their respective works about unspoken multi-generational family histories unfolding against the backdrop of political unrest, colonialism, and grief.

Feeding Ghosts is an astonishing, deeply moving graphic memoir about three generations of Chinese women, exploring love, grief, exile, and identity.

Starry Field weaves together the stories of Lee’s family against the backdrop of Korea’s tumultuous modern history, with a powerful question at its heart. Can we ever separate ourselves from our family’s past—and if the answer is yes, should we?

The Lucky Ones traces the past of a multigenerational Muslim family to India’s brave but bloody origins, a segregated city’s ancient past, and the lingering hurt causing bloodshed on the streets.

The panel will be moderated by Taymour Soomro.