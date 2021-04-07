ONLINE: Writing Short Films

media release: A great short film can be a festival darling, a calling card, or the key to opening industry doors. Most importantly it can be a work of art in itself. But how do we tell a complete story in under 30 minutes? In this 6-week course, we will examine economy, act structure, visual language, how to hook an audience right from the very first shot, and more. Using the work of successful shorts — both past and current — we will write and critique our own work in the service of building a balanced script. At the end of the class, you will have a polished short film screenplay that will be ready to be shot and produced.

Students should come prepared with a short film idea that they ultimately wish to direct. The cost for the workshop is $134; it meets Wednesdays at 7 pm, from April 7-May 12.

Jeff Pfeiffer is a playwright, screenwriter, and television writer with over 10 years experience in entertainment and writing. Pfeiffer’s credits include dramatic television, documentary, produced stage, and games. He holds an MFA in playwriting from NYU-Tisch, and is a member of the Writers Guild of America.