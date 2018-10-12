Writing the Unseen

press release: How do we write about experience that ties us to something beyond our material lives, beyond what is empirically known and visible? Where do we find language for the light, love and connection that brings peace and even joy through our darkest moments? These are questions that poets Andrea Potos, Katrin Talbot and Rosemary Zurlo-Cuva have been exploring in their recent work, during dark periods of struggle and personal loss. Informed at times by the Romantics, by Rilke and Mary Oliver, these poems reach for a transcendant understanding of our connection to both this world and what comes after.