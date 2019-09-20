RSVP for Writing the Woods and Waters

press release: UW Continuing Studies 4-week creative writing workshop

Mon, Sept 23-Oct 14, 6:30-8 PM, Common Ground Middleton, 2644 Branch Street, Middleton. $125. Register by September 20: https://continuingstudies. wisc.edu/classes/nature- writing-woods-water/

Each of us has a connection with water and trees beginning with the arteries in our hands. Many of us have a treasured place beside a lake, waterfall, or stream and a tree we remember or hold beloved from childhood.

We will use this workshop to explore rivers and trees and our deep connections to them.

Using writing prompts, exercises, we will discover the stories of waters and woods in each of us to generate and craft prose and poetry.

Open to all levels of writers.

Instructor: Catherine Young (MFA University of British Columbia, BS Geography & IES UW-Madison) is a nominee for the Pushcart Prize and Best American Essays. She has worked a national park ranger, educator, and farmer. Her writing is published internationally and nationally in literary journals, and is featured in The Driftless Reader. Catherine shares her delight in finding the heart of a story.