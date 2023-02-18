Writing Workshop
Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: T.S.Banks will lead a writing workshop featuring poems from Black Queer, Trans and Disabled Poets. As well as writing prompts on the intersections on LGBTQ+ Krip identities.
This event is part of the Ripple Project, a year-long series of free public humanities programs focused on equity in the Dane County public libraries. Learn more at www.beyondthepage.info/ripple-project
