Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: T.S.Banks will lead a writing workshop featuring poems from Black Queer, Trans and Disabled Poets. As well as writing prompts on the intersections on LGBTQ+ Krip identities.

This event is part of the Ripple Project, a year-long series of free public humanities programs focused on equity in the Dane County public libraries. Learn more at www.beyondthepage.info/ripple-project

