media release: Loud ‘n’ Unchained Theater company presents a series of writing workshops and open mic events centering Black, Indigenous and POC, Queer, Trans and Disabled writers and authors. Both events will be indoors. Mask Required to attend the space and we'll have extra provided to keep everyone safe.

October 13 | 5:45-7:45pm, Goodman South Madison Library: Writing Workshop (feat. T.S. Banks): T. S. Banks is a community organizer, disability justice and mental wellness advocate, poet, and playwright from Madison. A First Wave and UW Madison Graduate. He is the Founder of Loud ‘N UnChained Theater Co. Which is also home to LNU Black Theater Festival; that premiered April 2021. His work addresses visioning for Black Power + Liberation, a critique of the medical-industrial complex, psychiatric violence, sadism, radical care + access, transformative justice. QT Justice, Disability Justice, and cross-movement solidarity.

October 14 | 6-7:45pm, Goodman South Madison Library: Open Mic (feat. K.I.L.O. aka SkitL'z with mini feature Sarah B. and music by DJ Boyfrrriend)

Theme | Truth vs Perception

Each open mic will feature a new QTBIPoC Disabled artist and Live DJ. Sign up in advance to read or show up by 5:45 to sign up to read!

K.I.L.O aka SkitL'z Bio: SkitL’z officially picked up the mic in 2010. She was featured on tracks with 1neofmani of the BloodLine group, who is based out of Peoria, Illinois. In 2012 SkitL’z received her stamp of approval from the group as BloodLine’s 1st Lady. SkitL’z was nominated for “Group of the Year’, “Rookie of the Year”, and “Song of the Year” at the Madison Hip-Hop Awards in November of 2014. She has been working on collaborating with local artists in the Madison, WI area after winning hip hop performer of the year for 2021, 2020, 2019, and possibly 2022. Watch the Madison Area Music Association/Awards live on facebook on November 13.

Brought to you by Beyond the Page, Madison Public Library, and LNU.