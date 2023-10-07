RSVP for Writing Workshop

media release: The Writing Workshop with Kaitlin Curtice invites writers of any kind, journalists, bloggers and poets to engage in creative writing as a way to process the ideas and questions Kaitlin has opened to them in her writing and speaking. Kaitlin will wear her writer’s cap this morning, offering one or more themes for reflection and conversation. There will be small breakout groups followed by time in and around the monastery for individual writing. The workshop concludes with a time to share each other’s work.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲

9:00-9:30 am: coffee and pastries

9:30-10:45 am: workshop

10:45am-12:00: journaling & writing time

12:00-1:00 pm: sack lunches, walk the grounds

1:00-2:00 pm: writers’ sharing circles

Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 9:00 am-2:00 pm, This is an in-person workshop at Holy Wisdom Monastery.

$60/person, includes workshop, breakfast and lunch

Please register by October 7, 2023 for the Writing Workshop with Kaitlin Curtice. This offering is limited to the first 30 people who register. There is a 75% refund if you cancel by the October 7, 2023, deadline and no refund if you cancel after the deadline.