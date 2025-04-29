media release: Join in a free 2-hour writing workshop designed to introduce you to leading contemporary voices in the Arab diaspora like Hala Alyan, Najwan Darwish, Noor Hindi, George Abraham and others. Celebrate the legacy of the late Etel Adnan, a powerhouse of thought and art created in exile.

Internationally-bestselling memoirist Zara Chowdhary will guide the audience through selected readings, followed by a discussion on "writing when dispossessed." There will be time for producing original writing and sharing and reflections after.

Sign Up Now (very limited space)

How to sign up: Email to register: readpalestine@gmail.com