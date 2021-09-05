press release: Blaze The Stage and JABKIA Media presents..

Written Rumble Series 4

Join us September 5, for this FREE event at The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago st Madison. If you enjoy BARS you don’t want to miss this. We bring to you some of the best bar writers in the area.

You got bars?? Can you spit acapella?? If you know you can rock a crowd without a beat then put $25 up and compete with the best rappers, writers, and poets in the area. Email Bang directly for a guaranteed slot or pull up with cash. Email- bang2real@gmail.com

Your host for the night. A Written Rumble Champion, Bang

www.bangtooreal.net

Our special guest judges..

Dash Dubb

Boss Lady

Rob DZ

Event rules..

If you don’t know how written rumble goes this is an acapella, no beat, just bars event. Not a battle against anyone just a competition to see who got the best bars. $25 to enter. All writers are welcome to participate. Rappers, hip hop MCs, poets, writers, if you have bars join.

There will be 3 elimination rounds. Spit one verse for round 1. Judges will rate the verses and break the participants down to half. Round 2 spit 1 verse and the judges will break the participants down to just 2. Last round spit 2 verses and the judges will pick a winner. Winner takes half of the artists submission fee.