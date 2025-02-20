× Expand DMNX Photo "Schlock and Awe" creator Cody Lemke on stage. Cody Lemke

media release: FREE live movie showing featuring commentary from comics Cody Lemke, Margaret Clinton, and Chris Schmidt. We make jokes during bad movies. That's the show!

-------

This February, join us for The Wrong Mommy: a Lifetime movie that, like most Lifetime movies, should probably never have been made. One of 26 films in Vivica A. Fox's "The Wrong..." series, The Wrong Mommy blends awkward autoerotic asphyxiation shower scenes together with uncomfortable levels of over-sharing for a true B-movie experience.

Doors open at 8:30PM, show starts 9:00P

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1901335080270072

Seating is first come, first served. Free parking and full bar service available at venue.