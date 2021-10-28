WSMA High School State Honors Concerts

media release: 2021 High School State Honors Concerts

State Honors ensembles perform in Madison during late October in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Music Conference.

2021 Concerts

Thursday, October 28 – Overture Hall, Overture Center, Madison

  • Reserved Seating
  • Ticket Price: $18
  • Student Tickets: $9.00 with valid school ID at box office

Friday, October 29 – Madison Ballroom, Monona Terrace, Madison

  • General Admission
  • Advanced tickets thru October 28: $15.00
  • Standard ticket price available online or at the door on October 29: $16.00
  • HS/College: $8.00 (available for purchase 30 min. prior to concert with student ID)

All concert attendees must wear a face mask and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test. Health & Safety Requirements for Participants & Audience

608-850-3566
