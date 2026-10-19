media release: After an intense audition, a summer camp and rehearsal process, 415 of the finest young musicians in Wisconsin are about to unite for the peak of what could be the most rewarding musical experience of their lives – the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) High School State Honors concerts.

These concerts are attended by students, parents, teachers, alumni and general public from around the state and beyond, and mark the highest point of the 2026 WSMA High School State Honors Music Project:

High School State Honors Orchestra Concert: Thursday, October 29, 3:30 p.m., UW-Madison’s Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave., Madison. Adults – $22 Advanced/$26 Day of Performance; Youth, High School, College Student with ID – $11 Advanced/$14 Day of Performance.

High School State Honors Band Concert: Thursday, October 29, 5 p.m., UW-Madison’s Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave., Madison. Adults – $22 Advanced/$26 Day of Performance; Youth, High School, College Student with ID – $11Advanced/$14 Day of Performance.

High School State Honors Mixed Choir Concert: Thursday, October 29, 7 p.m., UW-Madison’s Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave., Madison. Adults – $22 Advanced/$26 Day of Performance; Youth, High School, College Student with ID – $11Advanced/$14 Day of Performance

High School State Honors Treble Choir Concert: Thursday, October 29, 8:30 p.m., UW-Madison’s Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave., Madison. Adults – $22 Advanced/$26 Day of Performance; Youth, High School, College Student with ID – $11Advanced/$14 Day of Performance.

Tickets for Hamel concerts available at https://artsticketing.wisc.edu/Online/default.asp

High School State Honors Jazz Ensemble Concert: Friday, October 30, 11:30 a.m., Monona Terrace, One John Nolen Drive, Madison. Adults – $16 Advanced/$19 Day of Performance; Youth, High School, College Student with ID – $11 Advanced/Day of Performance.

Tickets Available Through Purple Pass

The WSMA State Honors Music Project brings some of Wisconsin’s top young musicians together with nationally known conductors in a highly disciplined, professional setting. These State Honors students were in grades 9, 10 and 11 at the time of spring auditions and selected from more than 1,200 who auditioned.

When students come together for the first time in June at the summer camp for High School State Honors, they meet their conductor, section coaches and each other. Through the rehearsals with the conductors, students become unified in one common musical goal. After camp students remain in contact with their section coaches, conductors and each other as they continue to hone that common goal which culminates in their performance at the concerts.

For more information about the WSMA State Honors Music Project and other programs, go to wsmamusic.org.