WSMA High School State Honors Concerts
media release: 2021 High School State Honors Concerts
State Honors ensembles perform in Madison during late October in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Music Conference.
2021 Concerts
Thursday, October 28 – Overture Hall, Overture Center, Madison
- 4:30 p.m. – State Honors Orchestra & Band Concert
- 8:00 p.m. – State Honors Treble and Mixed Choir Concert
- Reserved Seating
- Ticket Price: $18
- Student Tickets: $9.00 with valid school ID at box office
Friday, October 29 – Madison Ballroom, Monona Terrace, Madison
- 11:30 a.m. – State Honors Jazz Ensemble Concert
- General Admission
- Advanced tickets thru October 28: $15.00
- Standard ticket price available online or at the door on October 29: $16.00
- HS/College: $8.00 (available for purchase 30 min. prior to concert with student ID)
All concert attendees must wear a face mask and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test. Health & Safety Requirements for Participants & Audience
