WSMA High School State Honors Concerts

media release: 2021 High School State Honors Concerts

State Honors ensembles perform in Madison during late October in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Music Conference.

2021 Concerts

Thursday, October 28 – Overture Hall, Overture Center, Madison

Reserved Seating

Ticket Price: $18

Student Tickets: $9.00 with valid school ID at box office

Friday, October 29 – Madison Ballroom, Monona Terrace, Madison

General Admission

Advanced tickets thru October 28: $15.00

Standard ticket price available online or at the door on October 29: $16.00

HS/College: $8.00 (available for purchase 30 min. prior to concert with student ID)

All concert attendees must wear a face mask and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test. Health & Safety Requirements for Participants & Audience