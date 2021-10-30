WSMA Middle Level State Honors Concerts

media release: Many of Wisconsin’s most accomplished junior high and middle school music students (band, choir and orchestra) will perform in Verona on Saturday, October 30 at the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) Middle Level State Honors Music Project concerts.

Throughout the state, 250 students in grades 6-8 were selected from over 650 who auditioned for the program in April. Auditions were held virtually as individual student performances that included a prepared solo, memorized scales and sight-reading exercises.

WSMA State Honors Music Project brings student musicians together to work with nationally known conductors in a professional setting. The 2021 WSMA Middle Level State Honors conductors are:

Band: Erika Svanoe, Menomonie

Orchestra: Rebecca MacLeod, Jamestown, NC

Choir: Gary Packwood, Columbus, MI

“Learning, interacting and performing with other inspiring musicians from across the state under the direction of a nationally recognized conductor and some of Wisconsin’s finest music educators, offers students an incredible enrichment opportunity,” said Erica Ruppert, WSMA program director.

The October 30 concerts, which take place at Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center (3 p.m. – Band; 4 p.m. – Orchestra; 5 p.m. – Choir), celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of Wisconsin’s young musicians. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $16 and each ticket provides admission to all three concerts. Please note: All concert attendees must wear a face mask and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test.

Students in grades 6-8 who attend a WSMA member school and participate in the school’s music program will be eligible to audition for the 2022 WSMA Middle Level State Honors Project. Auditions will be held in April at six locations throughout Wisconsin. For more information on Middle Level State Honors and other WSMA programs, visit wsmamusic.org.