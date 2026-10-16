WSMA Middle Level State Honors Concerts

media release: Many of Wisconsin’s most accomplished junior high and middle school music students (choir, orchestra, band) will perform in Verona on Saturday, October 31m at the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) Middle Level State Honors Music Project concerts.

Throughout the state, 300 students in grades 6-8 were selected from more than 1,000 who auditioned for the program in April. Auditions were held in person as individual student performances that included a prepared solo, memorized scales and sight-reading exercises.

WSMA State Honors Music Project brings student musicians together to work with nationally known conductors in a professional setting. The 2026 WSMA Middle Level State Honors conductors are:

Band: Dr. Michael Golemo, Iowa State University

Orchestra: James Fellenbaum, University of Tennessee

Choir: Dr. Jeffery Redding, University of Central Florida

“Learning, interacting and performing with other inspiring musicians from across the state under the direction of a nationally recognized conductor and some of Wisconsin’s finest music educators, offers students an incredible enrichment opportunity,” said Erica Ruppert, WSMA program director.

The October 31 concerts, which take place at Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center (3 p.m. – Band; 4 p.m. – Orchestra; 5 p.m. – Choir), celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of Wisconsin’s young musicians. Tickets may be purchased through October 30 at wsmamusic.org/ml-honors/concert-information or at the door. Each ticket provides admission to all three concerts.

Students in grades 6-8 who attend a WSMA member school and participate in the school’s music program will be eligible to audition for the 2027 WSMA Middle Level State Honors Project. Auditions will be held in April at six locations throughout Wisconsin. For more information on Middle Level State Honors and other WSMA programs, visit wsmamusic.org.