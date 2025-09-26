WUD Art Galleries Reception

media release: September 26- November 14 (8am - 10pm Monday - Sunday barring winter and holiday closures). Reception

Friday, September 26, 5:30-7 pm.

Robert Jaeger's Reflections on Confinement

Class of 1925 Gallery

From the Artist: “Reflections On Confinement” is a photo essay designed to contrast the interplay between the viewers and the inhabitants within a zoo, accentuating the way in which the public views them. Rather than having the viewers see zoos as a type of “Disneyland” experience, to rather relate to its inhabitants in a way that garnishes respect rather than amusement.

Meghan Sullivan's This Little World

Main Gallery

From the Artist: We live with the understanding that we and every one we know are temporary. There are millions of moments that add up to the sum of our lives. What we remember may be altered by our perspective shifting or by our forgetting details or entire chunks of time. As a ceramic artist, I explore ideas of our shared humanity through narrative and figurative sculpture. The work poses questions about history, memory and human nature. Through use of the figures and busts arranged to imply relationships or installations of plants with subtle shifting colors, the viewer can puzzle out a story.