media release: Join us for WUD World Wide, an exciting new international festival celebrating the diverse cultures that make up our campus community! This free event will take place on April 13 from noon to 5 p.m. at Memorial Union. Immerse yourself in different cultures through a showcase of performances, hands-on activities, and unique displays from student organizations and local groups. WUD World Wide offers a dynamic space for cultural exchange and discovery. No tickets are required—just bring your curiosity and enjoy a day of celebration!