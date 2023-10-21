Wurk (album release), CoMingle, Tae & the Neighborly

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery Five people pose for a picture. Wurk

$15 ($12 adv.).

media release: Almost four years since their previous award-winning album Animation (2020 MAMA Jazz Album of the Year), acclaimed funk-fusion band Wurk is thrilled to announce their newest full-length album (r)evolution to be released on Friday, October 20, 2023. The group will celebrate their long-awaited project by hosting a series of exhilarating album release parties across Wisconsin and Minnesota, stopping at Madison’s High Noon Saloon on Saturday, October 21 and performing alongside TAE & the Neighborly and CoMingle.

Engineered by the talent at Paradyme Productions over the course of several years and a pandemic, (r)evolution is what Wurk calls a record of “our evolution”, reflecting changes in their personnel, performance, and vision over that span of time. It begins with several rock fusion tunes recorded in 2020 featuring the same line-up as Animation (and includes 2022 Song of the Year “Ignition”) and flowing into funk songs recorded at live events in 2023 with their current iteration of players. The last track, a live version of one of their very first original songs, brings the album full circle.

To celebrate the anticipated release, Wurk will headline the High Noon Saloon alongside TAE & the Neighborly, a soul-pop R&B group brought down from the Fox Valley area. Madison’s rising jazz, pop and funk collective CoMingle supports the line-up for a full night of grooving music. Wurk will also collaborate with InTone, a new R&B/soul vocal trio who recorded with Wurk on one of (r)evolution’s live tracks. The event takes place on October 21, 2023; doors open at 7pm with music starting promptly at 8pm. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 day of show.

Wurk is a 6-piece funk-fusion group which formed in Madison, WI in 2016. Inspired by Umphrey’s McGee, Snarky Puppy, Lettuce, Phish and many others, their innovative original songs and ambitious interpretations of popular covers offer an impressive blend of jazz fusion, prog rock, jam rock and more, all with the consistent underlying grooves of funk. Wurk has opened for acts including The Motet and Andy Frasco & the U.N., and helped pack venues across Wisconsin. Described by Isthmus Magazine as “summer-jam-perfect” and two-time recipient of the Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) Artist of the Year Award (2019, 2022), Wurk fills the gap between complexity and groove, impressing fans and keeping them dancing all night.